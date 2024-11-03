Left Menu

Karnataka Government's Waqf Land Controversy: BJP and Congress Clash Over Farmers' Rights

The BJP criticized the Congress-led Karnataka government for retracting Waqf land notices, accusing it of 'U-turns' and electoral maneuvers. The opposition contends the withdrawal is a ploy to influence elections, despite the government's stance against disturbing farmers. As political tensions rise, the matter remains embroiled in controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:25 IST
Karnataka Government's Waqf Land Controversy: BJP and Congress Clash Over Farmers' Rights
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political exchange, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday lambasted the Congress-led Karnataka government for its reversal on Waqf land issues. Taking aim at the government, Poonawalla labeled it as 'U-turn experts,' criticizing their approach to contentious issues concerning farmers' lands.

Poonawalla alleged that by retracting the notices, the Congress aimed to favor the Waqf Board, tapping into its vote bank at the expense of farmers. This claim surfaced as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed officials to withdraw all notices linked to Waqf land disputes, stressing minimal interference with farmers.

Karnataka's Minority Affairs Minister, Zameer Ahmed Khan, countered the BJP's claims, asserting the notice had been misunderstood and was retracted for review. Amidst these tensions, the Congress and BJP continue to clash, stirring political unrest and raising concerns over potential disturbances in state peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024