Karnataka Government's Waqf Land Controversy: BJP and Congress Clash Over Farmers' Rights

In a sharp political exchange, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday lambasted the Congress-led Karnataka government for its reversal on Waqf land issues. Taking aim at the government, Poonawalla labeled it as 'U-turn experts,' criticizing their approach to contentious issues concerning farmers' lands.

Poonawalla alleged that by retracting the notices, the Congress aimed to favor the Waqf Board, tapping into its vote bank at the expense of farmers. This claim surfaced as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed officials to withdraw all notices linked to Waqf land disputes, stressing minimal interference with farmers.

Karnataka's Minority Affairs Minister, Zameer Ahmed Khan, countered the BJP's claims, asserting the notice had been misunderstood and was retracted for review. Amidst these tensions, the Congress and BJP continue to clash, stirring political unrest and raising concerns over potential disturbances in state peace.

