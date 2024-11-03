Vijay's TVK Party Opposes NEET and 'One Nation, One Election'
Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party has passed resolutions against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, and the Waqf Amendment Bill. The resolutions also criticize the DMK government for deteriorating law and order in Tamil Nadu, advocating for education's inclusion in the State List.
- Country:
- India
In a recent assembly, actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), expressed strong opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the initiative for 'One Nation, One Election', and the Waqf Amendment Bill. The party's executives, led by Vijay, also criticized the ruling DMK government for the declining law and order in Tamil Nadu.
TVK emphasized transferring education to the State List, underscoring their demand for state autonomy. By doing so, they argue, Tamil Nadu could independently repeal NEET. 'Such federal overreach from the central government,' a resolution read, 'cheats Tamil Nadu's citizens with false promises.'
Moreover, TVK reiterated its ideological commitment against 'One Nation, One Election,' citing threats to democracy and federalism. Vijay, who previously denounced NEET for its federal implications, declared November 1st as Tamil Nadu Day to honor those advocating for the state's establishment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Language Clash: Tamil Nadu Leaders Clash Over Hindi Imposition
Political Tensions Soar in Tamil Nadu Over Governor's Role
Controversy Erupts Over Omission in Tamil Nadu Anthem at DD Chennai Event
Language Showdown: Tamil Nadu CM vs Governor on Language Recognition
Political Realignments in Kerala: DMK's Strategic Moves