Vijay's TVK Party Opposes NEET and 'One Nation, One Election'

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party has passed resolutions against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, and the Waqf Amendment Bill. The resolutions also criticize the DMK government for deteriorating law and order in Tamil Nadu, advocating for education's inclusion in the State List.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:42 IST
Vijay arrives at TVK office in Chennai on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent assembly, actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), expressed strong opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the initiative for 'One Nation, One Election', and the Waqf Amendment Bill. The party's executives, led by Vijay, also criticized the ruling DMK government for the declining law and order in Tamil Nadu.

TVK emphasized transferring education to the State List, underscoring their demand for state autonomy. By doing so, they argue, Tamil Nadu could independently repeal NEET. 'Such federal overreach from the central government,' a resolution read, 'cheats Tamil Nadu's citizens with false promises.'

Moreover, TVK reiterated its ideological commitment against 'One Nation, One Election,' citing threats to democracy and federalism. Vijay, who previously denounced NEET for its federal implications, declared November 1st as Tamil Nadu Day to honor those advocating for the state's establishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

