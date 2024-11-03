Vijay's TVK Party Opposes NEET and 'One Nation, One Election'

In a recent assembly, actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), expressed strong opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the initiative for 'One Nation, One Election', and the Waqf Amendment Bill. The party's executives, led by Vijay, also criticized the ruling DMK government for the declining law and order in Tamil Nadu.

TVK emphasized transferring education to the State List, underscoring their demand for state autonomy. By doing so, they argue, Tamil Nadu could independently repeal NEET. 'Such federal overreach from the central government,' a resolution read, 'cheats Tamil Nadu's citizens with false promises.'

Moreover, TVK reiterated its ideological commitment against 'One Nation, One Election,' citing threats to democracy and federalism. Vijay, who previously denounced NEET for its federal implications, declared November 1st as Tamil Nadu Day to honor those advocating for the state's establishment.

