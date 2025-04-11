Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Tamil Nadu Minister's Controversial Remarks

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has openly criticized Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy following his controversial comments on Hinduism and women. Sripaada expressed her disapproval on social media, highlighting Ponmudy's portrayal of a 'joke' about religious sects and sex workers, deeming it offensive and inappropriate.

In response to the backlash, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party dismissed Ponmudy from his role as Deputy General Secretary, although he remains in the state cabinet. The incident has sparked anger among political opponents, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who have called for his removal from ministerial duties.

BJP leader CR Kesavan criticized the DMK's action as insufficient, accusing them of making a superficial gesture by only removing Ponmudy from a party post. Kanimozhi, a DMK MP, also condemned Ponmudy's remarks, labeling them as 'unacceptable' and reinforcing the need for accountability in public discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)