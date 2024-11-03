Chhattisgarh's Double-Engine Drive: Confronting Naxal Unrest
Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao credits the BJP's double-engine government for making significant strides towards a Naxal-free Bastar. His comments follow a recent attack in Sukma, suggesting increased Naxalite desperation. Security forces remain resolute in their mission to restore peace in the region.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister, Arun Sao, asserted on Sunday that the BJP's double-engine government has intensified efforts to make Bastar Naxal-free, causing restless Naxalites to resort to panic-driven attacks. His comments coincided with news of two jawans injured in a recent Naxal attack in Sukma.
Deputy CM Sao told ANI that under the current government, significant strides have been made in arresting, eliminating, and securing the surrender of Naxalites, resulting in their nervous retaliation. However, he underscored the undeterred morale of security forces, expressing optimism for forthcoming peace and development in Bastar. Today's attack in Sukma left two Jagargunda police station jawans injured, prompting a robust search operation by security forces to apprehend the assailants.
In March, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended a successful operation in the Maad area, where 31 Naxalites were killed. Expressing satisfaction, he noted that the operation surpassed previous records and exemplified the soldiers' courage. The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state's commitment to eradicating Naxalism and establishing peace, a sentiment echoed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who projected a complete eradication of left-wing extremism nationwide by March 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- Naxal
- BJP
- Arun Sao
- Sukma
- peace
- security forces
- development
- Naxalites
- eradication
ALSO READ
Manipur Police Chief Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amid Challenging Times
Kashmir International Marathon: A Testament to Peace
Security Forces Engage Terrorists in Intense Baramulla Encounter
Kashmir Marathon: A Run Towards Peace and Heritage
Taiwan Urges Peace as China Intensifies Military Drills