Putin's Proposals and Peace Efforts: Insight from the Annual Press Conference

At his annual year-end press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed various topics with a focus on international relations. He emphasized Moscow's willingness to engage in peace talks with Ukraine, while urging Western counterparts to commit to past agreements and proposals presented by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

On the subject of NATO, Putin highlighted concerns over military infrastructure near Russian borders, insisting on negotiations to ensure long-term peace in Europe. He expressed willingness to cooperate with European nations, provided their actions respect Russia's interests and security.

Addressing economic issues, Putin highlighted a deliberate economic slowdown to manage inflation and ensure macroeconomic stability. He addressed fiscal strategies such as VAT hikes and detailed the central bank's cautious approach to interest rate adjustments, alluding to the importance of avoiding inflation surges.

(With inputs from agencies.)