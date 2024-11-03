Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Calls for Safety Reforms After Kerala Train Tragedy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mourns the death of four sanitation workers in a Kerala train accident, urging for prioritizing their safety. She demands accountability measures to prevent similar incidents, as the tragedy underscores the hazardous conditions faced by workers. A bomb threat at Gonda station further highlights railway concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:50 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Calls for Safety Reforms After Kerala Train Tragedy
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her condolences on Sunday following the tragic death of four sanitation workers in a train accident in Kerala's Palakkad district. She emphasized the imperative of prioritizing worker safety and called for accountability to avert future mishaps of this nature.

"The loss of four sanitation workers from Tamil Nadu in the train accident near Shoranur, Palakkad, is deeply saddening," Vadra stated in a post on X. She extended her thoughts and prayers to the bereaved families. Vadra highlighted the arduous conditions faced by countless workers across the railway network, insisting their safety must be prioritized and accountability established to prevent such tragedies. The four workers died after being struck by an express train while clearing garbage near the Shoranur bridge, according to police reports.

Earlier, a separate incident at the Gonda railway station saw panic ensue following a bomb threat on the 12565 Bihar Sampark Kranti Express. The train, en route from Darbhanga to Delhi, was stopped at Gonda station, where authorities thoroughly inspected its coaches, engine, and guard's compartment to manage the hazard. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024