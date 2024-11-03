Priyanka Gandhi Calls for Safety Reforms After Kerala Train Tragedy

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her condolences on Sunday following the tragic death of four sanitation workers in a train accident in Kerala's Palakkad district. She emphasized the imperative of prioritizing worker safety and called for accountability to avert future mishaps of this nature.

"The loss of four sanitation workers from Tamil Nadu in the train accident near Shoranur, Palakkad, is deeply saddening," Vadra stated in a post on X. She extended her thoughts and prayers to the bereaved families. Vadra highlighted the arduous conditions faced by countless workers across the railway network, insisting their safety must be prioritized and accountability established to prevent such tragedies. The four workers died after being struck by an express train while clearing garbage near the Shoranur bridge, according to police reports.

Earlier, a separate incident at the Gonda railway station saw panic ensue following a bomb threat on the 12565 Bihar Sampark Kranti Express. The train, en route from Darbhanga to Delhi, was stopped at Gonda station, where authorities thoroughly inspected its coaches, engine, and guard's compartment to manage the hazard. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)