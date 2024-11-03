Punjab's Paddy Procurement Surge: A Lifeline for Farmers

Punjab's paddy procurement season is in full swing, with 85.41 lakh tonnes valued at Rs 19,800 crore already secured despite initial weather setbacks, the food ministry reported on Sunday.

The procurement, which started on October 1, is vital for around 4 lakh farmers, with payments reaching them promptly, while the state's agencies and FCI manage the operations.

The government's target for the season is 185 LT, setting the MSP at Rs 2,320 per quintal for 'Grade A' paddy, supported by 2,927 mandis and 4,132 rice millers engaged in processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)