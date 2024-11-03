Assam Celebrates Bhasha Gaurav Saptah: Honoring Linguistic Heritage

A grand celebration titled Bhasha Gaurav Saptah has kicked off in Assam, honoring the recognition of Assamese as a classical language. The event commenced at Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, aiming to appreciate the state's rich linguistic diversity and will run until November 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the initiative, expressing hope that the week-long celebration will strengthen the connection between people and Assamese culture. In a message shared on platform X, he called on Assamese residing outside the state to engage in the festivities.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the festivities highlighting the significance of linguistic diversity. The Assam Cabinet, led by Sarma, formalized the celebration to pay homage to Assamese language and its prestigious classical language status as conferred by the Union Cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)