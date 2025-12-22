Gaurav Gogoi Criticizes PM Modi's Assam Visit
Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi accused Prime Minister Modi of distorting Indian history during his visit to Assam. Gogoi criticized Modi for not paying tribute to singer Zubeen Garg and alleged that the PM ignored the emotions of the Assamese people while focusing on attacking the Congress party.
- Country:
- India
Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of presenting a misleading version of Indian history during his visit to Assam. Gogoi expressed disappointment over Modi's failure to pay tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg, in contrast to Rahul Gandhi, who honored the icon.
Gogoi alleged that Modi's visit was marked by attacks on the Congress party and a narrative that involved Assam being part of a conspiracy for inclusion in East Pakistan. According to Gogoi, Prime Minister Modi overlooked the sentiments and grief of the Assamese people throughout his visit.
Highlighting Rahul Gandhi's respectful gestures, Gogoi emphasized that the Northeast deserves respect for its contributions to India's diversity. He criticized Modi's apparent apathy towards Assamese culture and noted that the state would only support leaders who honor their traditions and values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
National Herald case: Delhi HC seeks reply of Sonia, Rahul Gandhi on ED plea to stay trial court order; lists matter on Mar 12, 2026.
National Herald case: Delhi HC asks Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to reply to ED plea against trial court order refusing cognisance of its chargesheet.
Rahul Gandhi Accuses RSS of Interfering with Indian Statistical Institute
Controversy Over PM Modi's Silence on Zubeen Garg During Assam Visit
PM Modi's Monumental Assam Visit: Projects, Addresses, and Interactions