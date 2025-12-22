Gaurav Gogoi Criticizes PM Modi's Assam Visit

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of presenting a misleading version of Indian history during his visit to Assam. Gogoi expressed disappointment over Modi's failure to pay tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg, in contrast to Rahul Gandhi, who honored the icon.

Gogoi alleged that Modi's visit was marked by attacks on the Congress party and a narrative that involved Assam being part of a conspiracy for inclusion in East Pakistan. According to Gogoi, Prime Minister Modi overlooked the sentiments and grief of the Assamese people throughout his visit.

Highlighting Rahul Gandhi's respectful gestures, Gogoi emphasized that the Northeast deserves respect for its contributions to India's diversity. He criticized Modi's apparent apathy towards Assamese culture and noted that the state would only support leaders who honor their traditions and values.

