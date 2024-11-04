Blackstone Eyes Major Stake in Retail Opportunity: A Shopping Center Power Move

In a strategic move, Blackstone is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC), according to sources familiar with the matter. ROIC, which is valued at $3.4 billion including debt, owns numerous U.S. shopping centers.

If Blackstone prevails over potential rivals such as Bain Capital, a deal could be finalized in the coming weeks. The discussions highlight the growing demand for high-quality retail space amidst limited new construction.

With ROIC reporting a significant increase in net income and same-space leases, the acquisition could bolster Blackstone's real estate portfolio, which remains one of the world's largest with $336.1 billion in assets as of June.

(With inputs from agencies.)