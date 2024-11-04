Ayodhya Embraces the Chill as Delhi Battles Heavy Smog
Ayodhya witnesses a foggy morning as winter approaches, while Delhi grapples with heavy smog and poor air quality. Residents in Ayodhya report a significant drop in temperature, indicating the advent of winter. Meanwhile, Delhi records concerning air quality levels, posing health risks to its inhabitants.
As winter inches closer, Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh woke up to a foggy Monday morning. Residents confirmed that the chill is settling in as temperatures begin to drop, signaling the onset of winter.
"October was unusually warm, but November greeted us with cold and foggy mornings," one resident said. Another elaborated that the observable morning fog has persisted for two consecutive days, indicating a significant shift in weather patterns.
Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi is enveloped in a thin layer of smog, with air quality measurements reaching the 'very poor' category. The Central Pollution Control Board reported AQI readings above 300, with some areas hitting even higher figures like 400, pointing towards serious health hazards for residents.
