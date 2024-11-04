JPC Urges Comprehensive Reforms in Waqf Amendment Bill

Opposition Members of Parliament on the Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill have petitioned Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for an opportunity to present their views. This development follows JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal's announcement of stakeholder input meetings scheduled for November 4 and 5.

Jagdambika Pal noted that the objective behind referring the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to the JPC was to engage various stakeholders, including intellectuals, Islamic scholars, and legal experts. 'The committee will meet on November 5 to hear contributions from groups like the Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad and the Dawoodi Community,' Pal stated, highlighting the inclusive approach to the amendments.

The thrust of the JPC's initiative is reforming the Waqf Act, 1995, known for allegations of inefficiencies like mismanagement and corruption. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 proposes modernization through digitisation, enhanced audits and transparency, aiming for effective management and recovery of unlawfully occupied waqf properties.

