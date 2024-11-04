Supreme Court Intervenes in Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis

The Supreme Court of India has stepped into Delhi's air pollution crisis, specifically targeting enforcement of the firecracker ban during Diwali. Senior Advocate HS Phoolka highlighted the court's concern over the lack of action, urging the Delhi Police Commissioner to justify the non-enforcement of the ban through an affidavit.

Phoolka recounted a personal incident wherein a group gathered outside his daughter's Hauz Khas residence, disregarding the ban by incessantly setting off firecrackers, despite the police's presence. The Supreme Court has indicated the need to empower police for stricter enforcement of this ban, terming firecracker violations as payable offences.

Additionally, the court addressed farm fires' impact on pollution, directing the Central government to respond to Punjab's funding plea for combating crop burning. The Centre must take action by November 11. Phoolka expressed optimism that these judicial interventions could significantly enhance Delhi's air quality, offering its residents a chance to breathe cleaner air.

(With inputs from agencies.)