Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces Scrutiny: Land Allotment Case Sparks Controversy

The Karnataka High Court has stepped up scrutiny of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by issuing notices to him and several others in connection with the controversial MUDA land allotment case. The petition filed by Snehamayi Krishna calls for a transfer of the investigation involving allegations against Siddaramaiah, his wife, and key officials.

The court has enlisted the Central Bureau of Investigation, state authorities, and Lokayukta police to assist in the matter. The Lokayukta has been instructed to report progress of the investigation by November 25. Allegedly illicit practices were flagged after a Mysuru court ordered FIR was filed on September 27, prompting the inquiry.

As the case intensifies, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a money-laundering probe. Searches in multiple locations across Karnataka have further entangled Siddaramaiah in legal troubles, with demands for his resignation growing amid political tensions. The CM, however, denies any wrongdoing, labeling the allegations as politically motivated.

