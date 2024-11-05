Left Menu

STOXX 600 Dipped Amid Earnings and Election Watch

Europe's STOXX 600 fell slightly due to disappointing earnings from companies like Vestas and Schroders. Market attention was also focused on the U.S. presidential election, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump close in polls. Some European firms showed positive earnings, including Bouygues and Syensqo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 13:56 IST
STOXX 600 Dipped Amid Earnings and Election Watch
Europe's STOXX 600 index saw a minor decline in early Tuesday trading, prompted by lackluster earnings reports from major players including Denmark's Vestas and the UK's Schroders.

The index was down 0.2% at 0814 GMT, with oil and gas sectors leading the downturn at 0.7%. Additionally, much of the market's focus was on the tight race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, with election results anticipated to remain uncertain for days.

Vestas, a leader in wind turbine manufacturing, dropped 9.1% following a third-quarter profit miss and lower forecast expectations. Schroders fell 12.5% after reporting significant client fund outflows. Conversely, optimistic earnings were noted from Bouygues and Syensqo, with the former gaining 4.1% and the latter 6.5%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

