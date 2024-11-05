STOXX 600 Dipped Amid Earnings and Election Watch

Europe's STOXX 600 index saw a minor decline in early Tuesday trading, prompted by lackluster earnings reports from major players including Denmark's Vestas and the UK's Schroders.

The index was down 0.2% at 0814 GMT, with oil and gas sectors leading the downturn at 0.7%. Additionally, much of the market's focus was on the tight race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, with election results anticipated to remain uncertain for days.

Vestas, a leader in wind turbine manufacturing, dropped 9.1% following a third-quarter profit miss and lower forecast expectations. Schroders fell 12.5% after reporting significant client fund outflows. Conversely, optimistic earnings were noted from Bouygues and Syensqo, with the former gaining 4.1% and the latter 6.5%.

