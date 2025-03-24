Australia's Work-From-Home Debate Heats Up Ahead of Election

The opposition in Australia has proposed a controversial plan to end remote work for government employees, a move that could affect millions according to a prominent trade union. The issue has become a hot topic ahead of a nationwide election scheduled within months.

This month, the Liberal party announced its intention to ban government employees from working from home, except in exceptional circumstances if they win the election. The Australian Council of Trade Unions, representing almost 2 million workers, warns of the resulting traffic congestion affecting millions more.

The Labor Party, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, opposes this policy, emphasizing the benefits of remote work like improved family time and reduced commuting costs. The election battle heats up as recent polls show Labor gaining ground due to the opposition's stance on remote work.

