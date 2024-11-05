President Murmu Advocates for Buddhist Wisdom at Asian Summit

In a significant event that underscores India's spiritual influence, President Droupadi Murmu attended the inaugural Asian Buddhist Summit held in New Delhi. The summit, organized by the Ministry of Culture in partnership with the International Buddhist Confederation, served as a platform to celebrate and reflect on the profound teachings of Buddhism.

President Murmu highlighted India's status as a 'blessed land of Dharma,' home to a legacy of spiritual leaders and thinkers who have illuminated paths to inner peace and external harmony throughout history. She announced government-backed initiatives to recognize Pali and Prakrit as classical languages, ensuring financial support for their preservation and revitalization.

In her address, President Murmu emphasized Buddhism's pivotal role in addressing contemporary crises, from sectarian strife to climate change. She called for expanding dialogues on Buddha Dharma to foster peace and compassion, which she believes are essential for a world in turmoil. The President reaffirmed Asia's potential, guided by Buddhist principles, to foster cooperation and coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)