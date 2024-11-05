Left Menu

President Murmu Advocates for Buddhist Wisdom at Asian Summit

At the first Asian Buddhist Summit, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized India's rich spiritual heritage and the revitalization of Pali and Prakrit languages. Highlighting Buddhism's enduring message of peace and compassion, she called for unity in tackling global challenges, underscoring India's role as the heart of Buddhist teachings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:06 IST
President Murmu Advocates for Buddhist Wisdom at Asian Summit
President of India Droupadi Murmu (Photo/X@PIB_India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event that underscores India's spiritual influence, President Droupadi Murmu attended the inaugural Asian Buddhist Summit held in New Delhi. The summit, organized by the Ministry of Culture in partnership with the International Buddhist Confederation, served as a platform to celebrate and reflect on the profound teachings of Buddhism.

President Murmu highlighted India's status as a 'blessed land of Dharma,' home to a legacy of spiritual leaders and thinkers who have illuminated paths to inner peace and external harmony throughout history. She announced government-backed initiatives to recognize Pali and Prakrit as classical languages, ensuring financial support for their preservation and revitalization.

In her address, President Murmu emphasized Buddhism's pivotal role in addressing contemporary crises, from sectarian strife to climate change. She called for expanding dialogues on Buddha Dharma to foster peace and compassion, which she believes are essential for a world in turmoil. The President reaffirmed Asia's potential, guided by Buddhist principles, to foster cooperation and coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024