Markets Hold Breath Ahead of U.S. Election
Financial markets remained calm as the U.S. election approached, with stocks steady but currency markets nervously reacting. Investors were cautious as polls showed a close race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Analysts anticipated economic impacts from potential shifts in trade policies based on the election outcome.
Financial markets were in a state of calm on Tuesday, as investors awaited the outcome of the highly contested U.S. election. The volatility index was subdued, although currency markets exhibited some signs of nervousness.
This market anticipation comes as polls highlight a razor-thin margin between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, with implications for global trade policies at stake. The euro/dollar and dollar-Mexican peso pairs showed increased volatility amid uncertainty.
China, sensitive to potential tariff changes, watched with bated breath as its currency hovered at record highs in implied volatility against the dollar. Meanwhile, Bitcoin saw gains, amid predictions of favorable policies under a Trump administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
