Left Menu

Markets Hold Breath Ahead of U.S. Election

Financial markets remained calm as the U.S. election approached, with stocks steady but currency markets nervously reacting. Investors were cautious as polls showed a close race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Analysts anticipated economic impacts from potential shifts in trade policies based on the election outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:55 IST
Markets Hold Breath Ahead of U.S. Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Financial markets were in a state of calm on Tuesday, as investors awaited the outcome of the highly contested U.S. election. The volatility index was subdued, although currency markets exhibited some signs of nervousness.

This market anticipation comes as polls highlight a razor-thin margin between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, with implications for global trade policies at stake. The euro/dollar and dollar-Mexican peso pairs showed increased volatility amid uncertainty.

China, sensitive to potential tariff changes, watched with bated breath as its currency hovered at record highs in implied volatility against the dollar. Meanwhile, Bitcoin saw gains, amid predictions of favorable policies under a Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024