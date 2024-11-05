Lalu Prasad Yadav and Daughter Partake in Chhath Celebrations, Urge for Unity in Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, accompanied by his daughter and RJD Member of Parliament, Misa Bharti, visited the Ular Sun Temple in Paliganj on Tuesday to observe the arrangements for the Chhath Puja festival. Bharti told ANI that their visit was to ensure everything was in place for this widely celebrated event, including a detailed inspection of the Chhath ghats.

Commending the arrangements, Bharti stated, "We have come here to make sure the Chhath Ghat is prepared well. After offering prayers, we sought divine blessings for the people of Bihar, hoping they celebrate Chhath joyfully and safely with their families." RJD Chief Lalu Yadav also participated in the inspections. Meanwhile, Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged citizens to celebrate the festival with love, harmony, and peace.

Chief Minister Kumar congratulated the state's populace on this revered four-day folk festival, Chhath. He remarked on its significance as a celebration of self-discipline, where devotees honor the setting and rising Sun God with pure hearts. The festival, he emphasized, fosters mutual love and harmony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his greetings for the Nahay-Khay day of Chhath, wishing the devotees a successful observance.

The four-day Chhath Puja commenced with Nahay-Khay on Tuesday. It's widely observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, with devotees in places like the national capital performing rituals at Yamuna and Ganga ghats. Nahay-Khay involves cleansing and preparation, followed by Kharna, Chhath Puja, and concluding with Usha Arghya by November 8.

