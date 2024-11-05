Left Menu

Government Unlocks Value with Hindustan Zinc Stake Sale

The government is set to sell a 2.5% stake in Hindustan Zinc through an offer for sale, aiming to raise over Rs 5,000 crore. The sale opens for institutional investors on Wednesday, followed by retail investors on Thursday. The floor price is reported at Rs 505 per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:15 IST
Government Unlocks Value with Hindustan Zinc Stake Sale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced its plan to divest up to a 2.5% stake in Hindustan Zinc, poised to generate over Rs 5,000 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) at a floor price of Rs 505 per share.

The two-day event kicks off for institutional buyers on Wednesday and for retail buyers on Thursday. Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey confirmed the details in a social media post, noting the potential use of a greenshoe option for an additional 1.25% stake.

Notably, the floor price is set at a 9.7% discount to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 559.45, which marked a 2.99% increase on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024