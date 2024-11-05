Left Menu

Haryana's Battle Against Stubble Burning: Progress and Challenges

Haryana has registered 273 FIRs on stubble burning, with 857 fire cases detected, of which 458 were agricultural. Measures have reduced instances, but challenges persist. Farmers demand better equipment, and the Supreme Court criticizes state actions. A recent protest highlighted the compulsion farmers face in burning stubble.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:31 IST
Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Haryana grapples with the persistent issue of stubble burning, Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana announced on Tuesday that 273 FIRs have been registered for related offenses this season. Satellite data identified 857 fire instances, 458 of which were attributed to agricultural activities.

Minister Rana emphasized a decrease in stubble burning incidents, attributing this to government interventions including the deployment of technological solutions and administrative efforts. However, a segment of the farming community remains reliant on this practice, citing inadequate resources as a primary factor.

Farm leader Lakhwinder Aulakh called for improved facilities and equipment, highlighting how restricted means compel small-scale farmers to burn stubble. Recent protests underscored farmers' demands for assured procurement and better support. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court criticized the Haryana and Punjab administrations for insufficient stubble burning enforcement, emphasizing citizens' rights to a clean environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

