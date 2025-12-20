Controversy Surrounds Passage of VB-G RAM-G Bill 2025 Amid Protests

On Friday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji voiced her disapproval of the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgaar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, which supersedes the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Maji highlighted the financial strain on states and diminishing central accountability.

The MP questioned the feasibility of debt-ridden states supporting workers financially, describing the situation as unfair. She criticized the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the bill as a diversion by the BJP government from pressing national issues.

As Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh condemned the bill's rapid passage, drawing a parallel with the extensive deliberation involved in MGNREGA's creation, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju praised the reform as a stride toward eradicating corruption and increasing transparency, though the opposition staged protests post-passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)