Global Markets on Edge as U.S. Election Looms
World markets show anticipation as the U.S. election nears conclusion. Stocks rise while treasury yields rebound, indicating market hopes for direction post-election. Despite fears, U.S. market volatility reflects confidence compared to 2020. Currency markets remain jittery due to contrasting trade policies between key candidates Trump and Harris.
On Tuesday, global markets reflected a mix of optimism and caution as the U.S. election drew closer to its conclusion. Stocks edged upwards while treasury yields rebounded, showcasing anticipation of post-election clarity. The election outcome remains uncertain, with currency markets expressing the most apprehension.
Despite fears, the VIX index revealed that current U.S. market volatility is significantly lower than during the 2020 elections, indicating some investor confidence in the system's steadiness. Among analysts, the forecast is divided, with predictions swinging between scenarios involving either candidate's trade policy impacts.
Currency markets are notably sensitive, with fluctuations linked to potential economic policies from either Trump or Harris. As ballot counts progress, market actors remain vigilant, with eyes particularly on key battleground states. Until final results are announced, financial spheres across the globe remain poised.
(With inputs from agencies.)
