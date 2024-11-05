MP High Court Halts Temple Constructions at Police Stations

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has intervened in the construction of temples within police station premises statewide. Notices have been dispatched to top officials, including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, in response to a writ petition challenging the legality of these religious sites.

Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain issued the notices after Om Prakash Yadav claimed that the construction of temples within police stations violates Supreme Court orders. They emphasized the need to halt ongoing construction immediately while seeking clarity from concerned officials.

The court has mandated a temporary halt, ordering the involved parties to maintain the status quo until the November 19 hearing. Representing the state, Additional Advocate General H.S. Ruprah sought additional time to prepare a comprehensive response.

