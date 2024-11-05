Left Menu

MP High Court Halts Temple Constructions at Police Stations

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a stay on the construction of temples within police stations across the state, following a writ petition. Notable officials, including the Chief Secretary and DGP, received notices amid allegations of unauthorized religious site construction, potentially violating Supreme Court orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:28 IST
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has intervened in the construction of temples within police station premises statewide. Notices have been dispatched to top officials, including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, in response to a writ petition challenging the legality of these religious sites.

Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain issued the notices after Om Prakash Yadav claimed that the construction of temples within police stations violates Supreme Court orders. They emphasized the need to halt ongoing construction immediately while seeking clarity from concerned officials.

The court has mandated a temporary halt, ordering the involved parties to maintain the status quo until the November 19 hearing. Representing the state, Additional Advocate General H.S. Ruprah sought additional time to prepare a comprehensive response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

