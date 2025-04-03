Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Challenges Supreme Court Ruling on Teacher Appointments

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed her respect for the judiciary but disagreed with the Supreme Court's decision to invalidate the appointments of 25,753 school teachers and staff. She promised to abide by the verdict while exploring legal options and offered support to those affected.

Kolkata | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:47 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her deepest respect for the judiciary but has voiced her disagreement with the Supreme Court's recent verdict, which invalidated the appointments of 25,753 teachers and other staff at state-run and state-aided schools.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee underscored her commitment to respect the ruling while simultaneously exploring every possible legal avenue. "We have to accept the judgment and do whatever is legally possible," Banerjee affirmed. The issue has prompted the state's former education minister, Partha Chatterjee, to land behind bars.

Critically questioning the BJP's motives, Banerjee highlighted the lack of arrests in the BJP-led Vyapam scandal. She showed her support to those affected by stating her plans to personally meet with those who have lost their jobs due to the verdict and urged them to remain hopeful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

