Mamata Banerjee Challenges Supreme Court Ruling on Teacher Appointments

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her deepest respect for the judiciary but has voiced her disagreement with the Supreme Court's recent verdict, which invalidated the appointments of 25,753 teachers and other staff at state-run and state-aided schools.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee underscored her commitment to respect the ruling while simultaneously exploring every possible legal avenue. "We have to accept the judgment and do whatever is legally possible," Banerjee affirmed. The issue has prompted the state's former education minister, Partha Chatterjee, to land behind bars.

Critically questioning the BJP's motives, Banerjee highlighted the lack of arrests in the BJP-led Vyapam scandal. She showed her support to those affected by stating her plans to personally meet with those who have lost their jobs due to the verdict and urged them to remain hopeful.

(With inputs from agencies.)