Stalin Condemns Waqf Bill Passage, Plans Supreme Court Challenge

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin has taken a firm stand against the passage of the Waqf Bill in India's Lok Sabha, announcing plans to file a case in the Supreme Court. The chief minister expressed his strong opposition, describing the bill as an attack on constitutional principles.

Attending the Assembly in a black badge as a mark of protest, Stalin criticized the government's decision to pass the amendment at an unconventional hour, allegedly under pressure from a few allies, despite objections from the majority of political parties. He asserted that such actions disrupt religious harmony and violate constitutional norms.

Stalin underscored the state's commitment to safeguarding the autonomy of the Waqf Board and protecting the rights of India's minority Muslim population. He indicated that a previously passed state Assembly resolution also opposed the bill, and highlighted the significant number of MPs who voted against it in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)