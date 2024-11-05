Victory for Justice: Supreme Court Upholds Madrasa Board
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President, Maulana Mahmood Asa'd Madani, celebrates the Supreme Court's affirmation of the UP Madrasa Board's constitutional validity. The ruling is seen as a victory and protection for the rights of minorities, challenging negative perceptions and reinforcing India's constitutional values.
In a significant judicial verdict, the Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of the UP Madrasa Board, a decision hailed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Asa'd Madani as a major triumph for justice and minority rights in India. The ruling addresses the ongoing challenges faced by madrasas amid societal tensions.
Maulana Madani emphasized the importance of the verdict, stating it reinforces fundamental constitutional principles while responding to negative campaigns targeted at madrasas. Highlighting the Chief Justice of India's statement, 'Live and let live,' he noted it as a critical guiding principle for national coexistence and harmony.
The decision arrives at a pivotal moment, when the Muslim community feels isolated against a backdrop of rising communal rhetoric. By reaffirming constitutional values, the Supreme Court offers a potent message of justice, challenging views that undermine the existence and role of madrasas in India, according to Maulana Madani.
He also applauded the UP Madrasa Teachers' Association for legally securing this outcome, praising their dedication to upholding educational and constitutional rights. Expressions of gratitude flowed from Maulana Waheedullah Khan Saeedi and others, acknowledging support from legal advisors and collaborative efforts to contest previous judicial decisions.
