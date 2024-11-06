Crime Scores: The Threat to Affordable Housing

In a landscape marred by skyrocketing insurance premiums, the U.S. affordable housing market faces a new challenge—the controversial 'crime score' ratings. Critics argue that these scores, which affect insurance availability and rates, serve as a modern-day form of 'legal redlining,' potentially putting developers out of business.

The rise in insurance costs has exacerbated the affordable housing crisis already strained by inflation and labor shortages. Developers like Avi Wolf in Atlanta report prohibitive premium hikes, with essential coverages such as 'assault and battery' becoming increasingly inaccessible, prompting concerns over disinvestment.

Officials and industry experts express concerns over the opaque methodology of crime scores. Lorraine Cochran-Johnson calls for legal attention, emphasizing their disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, while insurance advocates claim they help mitigate risks in high-crime areas. The dialogue remains tense as stakeholders debate the balance between financial risk and fair housing opportunities.

