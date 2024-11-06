Left Menu

Crime Scores: The Threat to Affordable Housing

Rising insurance premiums fueled by opaque 'crime scores' threaten the U.S. affordable housing market. Critics call these scores a form of 'legal redlining' that could force developers out of business. While insurers see crime scores as risk mitigation, critics argue they lack property-specific insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 01:05 IST
Crime Scores: The Threat to Affordable Housing

In a landscape marred by skyrocketing insurance premiums, the U.S. affordable housing market faces a new challenge—the controversial 'crime score' ratings. Critics argue that these scores, which affect insurance availability and rates, serve as a modern-day form of 'legal redlining,' potentially putting developers out of business.

The rise in insurance costs has exacerbated the affordable housing crisis already strained by inflation and labor shortages. Developers like Avi Wolf in Atlanta report prohibitive premium hikes, with essential coverages such as 'assault and battery' becoming increasingly inaccessible, prompting concerns over disinvestment.

Officials and industry experts express concerns over the opaque methodology of crime scores. Lorraine Cochran-Johnson calls for legal attention, emphasizing their disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, while insurance advocates claim they help mitigate risks in high-crime areas. The dialogue remains tense as stakeholders debate the balance between financial risk and fair housing opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024