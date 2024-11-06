Left Menu

NIA Takes Charge of BJP Leader Attack Investigation in West Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has assumed control over the investigation of the attack on BJP leader Priyangu Pandey's car in West Bengal. The incident, involving over 50 armed individuals, resulted in injuries to the driver and a colleague. Accusations have been made against Trinamool Congress workers for the attack.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over an investigation involving an attack on the vehicle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priyangu Pandey. The incident took place on August 28 in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and allegedly involved over 50 individuals armed with crude bombs and other deadly weapons.

The attack, which occurred at approximately 8.30 p.m., resulted in gunshot injuries to driver Ravi Verma and colleague Rabi Singh. Pandey accused Trinamool Congress workers of perpetrating the assault, while BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari shared a video allegedly showing the attack.

Former MP Arjun Singh has implicated Trinamool leaders Tarun Sau and MLA Somnath Shyam, claiming the assailants were brought from Kakinara. The NIA took over the case from West Bengal Police and registered a FIR under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Arms Act 1959, and Explosive Substances Act 1908.

