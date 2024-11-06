Congress Alleges 'Scripted Drama' Over Police Searches in Kerala
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has labeled police searches in the rooms of female Congress leaders in Palakkad, Kerala as a 'drama' orchestrated by BJP and CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The incident led to calls for legal action and protests, amidst allegations of a CPIM-BJP nexus.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery statement, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday condemned police searches conducted in the rooms of female Congress leaders in Kerala's Palakkad, describing the incident as a 'drama' scripted by BJP leadership and directed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Venugopal questioned the legitimacy of the midnight searches, particularly in the absence of female police officers. He accused the Kerala government of targeting Congress women leaders and warned of imminent legal actions. 'This is a clear drama. We will take all legal steps to protect our women leaders,' he said, emphasizing Congress's resolve.
The controversy erupted after Congress leader Bindu Krishna reported police officers entering her room. The presence of CPIM and BJP workers at the site spurred allegations of a coalition between the rival parties, while opposition leader V D Satheesan demanded the resignation of Minister MB Rajesh, suggesting his involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A K Shanib Announces Independent Run in Palakkad Assembly Bypoll
Independent MLA P V Anvar Throws Support Behind UDF in Palakkad
Political Shift: Former Congress Leader Supports Rival in Palakkad Bypoll
Election Showdown in Palakkad: A Triangular Battle Unfolds
Political Drama Unfolds in Palakkad Bypoll Campaign