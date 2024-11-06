Left Menu

Miracle of Hamirpur: Newborn's Resilient Journey

A miraculous story unfolds as a newborn, found abandoned and injured in Uttar Pradesh, survives against all odds. Named 'Krishna' after recovery, he now resides in Prayagraj's children home. His journey highlights human resilience and the collective compassion of a community rallying to save him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj/Kanpur | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:14 IST
Miracle of Hamirpur: Newborn's Resilient Journey
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary tale of endurance, a newborn abandoned in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur has battled back from the brink of death, overcoming over 50 wounds, including a severe animal bite. The infant, merely two days old at discovery, now carries the name 'Krishna' and resides in a government-run children's home in Prayagraj.

Sarvajit Singh, the district probation officer in Prayagraj, confirmed to PTI that the child is being appropriately cared for. Any interested adopters can apply via the Central Adoption Resource Authority, although 'Krishna's' profile remains to be uploaded. Before his move, the GSVM Medical College in Kanpur facilitated an astonishing recovery in two months.

Medical practitioners at GSVM remembered the emotional farewell, with Dr. Arun Kumar Arya highlighting the child's strength. Despite facing extreme adversity, including malnutrition and infection, Krishna's resilience has resonated deeply, underscoring the enduring power of hope and community support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024