Miracle of Hamirpur: Newborn's Resilient Journey
A miraculous story unfolds as a newborn, found abandoned and injured in Uttar Pradesh, survives against all odds. Named 'Krishna' after recovery, he now resides in Prayagraj's children home. His journey highlights human resilience and the collective compassion of a community rallying to save him.
- Country:
- India
In an extraordinary tale of endurance, a newborn abandoned in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur has battled back from the brink of death, overcoming over 50 wounds, including a severe animal bite. The infant, merely two days old at discovery, now carries the name 'Krishna' and resides in a government-run children's home in Prayagraj.
Sarvajit Singh, the district probation officer in Prayagraj, confirmed to PTI that the child is being appropriately cared for. Any interested adopters can apply via the Central Adoption Resource Authority, although 'Krishna's' profile remains to be uploaded. Before his move, the GSVM Medical College in Kanpur facilitated an astonishing recovery in two months.
Medical practitioners at GSVM remembered the emotional farewell, with Dr. Arun Kumar Arya highlighting the child's strength. Despite facing extreme adversity, including malnutrition and infection, Krishna's resilience has resonated deeply, underscoring the enduring power of hope and community support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
