Honoring the Heroes of India's Democratic Resilience

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva paid tribute to individuals detained during the Emergency at the 'Loktantra Vijay Divas' event held at New Delhi Municipal Council's convention centre.

Sachdeva addressed the audience, urging the younger generation to comprehend the historical suppression of democracy during Congress rule, referencing the Emergency imposed between June 1975 and March 1977 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi following a court ruling against her election.

The event, organized by Loktantra Senani Association, saw attendance from figures like former Union minister Ashwini Choubey and national president Kailash Soni, as Sachdeva honored those who suffered, highlighting March 21 as a symbol of democracy's strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)