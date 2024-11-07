Milestone Achieved: Progress in Assam-Meghalaya-Arunachal Border Accords

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan's recent visit to Assam marks a significant step in advancing border agreements with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. During the visit, he held crucial discussions with senior officials of the Assam government and Assam Police to evaluate the state's law and order situation, according to a tweet from the Chief Minister's Office.

The comprehensive review by Mohan focused on the implementation status of various boundary and peace agreements. He also assessed the effectiveness of counter-insurgency measures and community policing efforts that have contributed to the region's peace and stability over the years.

Noteworthy progress includes the partial implementation of 15 clauses from the Karbi Accord, alongside clauses from the ULFA and DNLA Accords. The Assam-Meghalaya boundary issue, stemming from 1971, remains contentious across 12 disputed areas, including Tarabari and Gizang. On a positive note, the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border dispute saw resolution recently, with a historic agreement witnessed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The government has initiated policies to rehabilitate surrendered militants, aiding their transition to mainstream society. Discussions also covered law and order improvement, boundary agreement implementation, and engagement with autonomous councils. Meetings involving key officials, including Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu, also highlighted Central support for the region's aspirations.

The resolution of the Hahim area dispute is a testament to the commitment and cooperation between Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh to find amicable solutions. This agreement is poised to facilitate further dispute resolutions along the shared borders, thereby fostering peace and prosperity in the North East region.

This progress contributes to the Modi government's broader agenda of establishing enduring peace in the North East, underscored by accords like the BRU, NLFT, and Karbi Anglong tribal peace agreements. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)