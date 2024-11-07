Vietnam: Balancing Prospects and Perils in Trump Trade Dynamics

Vietnam is bracing for a wave of trade fluctuations as officials and supply chain experts eye the potential for both challenges and opportunities under a new Trump presidency.

With the current trade setup facilitating a hefty $90 billion surplus with Washington, Vietnam's strategic positioning in US-China dynamics looms large. The nation could capitalize on trade tensions yet face the threat of US protectionist policies targeting its exports.

Despite stock market optimism surrounding a Trump win, the future remains uncertain, with Vietnam's growth hinging on navigating these complex trade waters while managing US relations through strategic large-scale purchases and investments.

