Uttarakhand Celebrates Diaspora with Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the inaugural 'Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan' in Dehradun, highlighting the state's initiative to reconnect with its global diaspora. The event celebrated the cultural contributions of Uttarakhand's expatriates and acknowledged the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme's role in enhancing educational opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:38 IST
Uttarakhand Celebrates Diaspora with Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the event. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan' at Doon University, Dehradun. The initiative, hosted by the state government, aimed to strengthen ties with the Uttarakhand diaspora worldwide.

Expressing gratitude on social media, CM Dhami said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the migrant brothers and sisters living all over the world on the occasion of Pravasi Uttarakhand Diwas." He commended the global diaspora for promoting Uttarakhand's cultural heritage, inviting them to reconnect with their roots.

The event also recognized migrants who have significantly contributed to India and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, CM Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme, a significant step towards supporting higher education by providing loans up to Rs 10 lakh at low-interest rates, removing financial barriers for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

