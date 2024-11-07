Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies Bail in Child Trafficking Case

A Delhi court has rejected the second bail plea of Pooja Kashyap, accused in a child trafficking case involving the alleged sale of five infants. The court determined that her role was significant, unlike others granted bail. Evidence includes call records and recovered infants during CBI raids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has refused to grant bail to Pooja Kashyap, who is accused of being involved in the illegal sale of infants. The decision, delivered by Special CBI Judge Gagandeep Singh, dismissed Pooja's second attempt to secure bail, highlighting her significant involvement in the case.

The case revolves around the alleged trafficking of five infants, with a complaint originally lodged by CBI's Deputy SP J Chandru. Accusations include the buying and selling of infants across Delhi and other states, implicating individuals such as Neeraj and Indu Pawar in a conspiracy with Pooja Kashyap.

Evidence presented includes call detail records, which position Pooja prominently at suspected trafficking sites, and transcripts of intercepted calls discussing these activities. Recent CBI raids recovered multiple infants from various accused, underscoring the operation's scale and seriousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

