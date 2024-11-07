Crisis in the Fields: The Filipino Rice Farmer's Struggle
One in four Filipinos are farmers, yet the Philippines has become the world's leading rice importer due to climate change and ineffective agricultural policies. Farmers face significant challenges, including high import rates and inadequate government support, resulting in devastating impacts on the agricultural sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:38 IST
As the world's top rice importer, the Philippines faces severe challenges in its agricultural sector. Climate change, combined with rising imports and poor governmental support, is pressuring local farmers.
Alex Quinones, a seasoned rice farmer, recounts the profound impact of recent droughts, illustrating the plight of many Filipino farmers, who now turn to city jobs.
Despite a hefty Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, resources are insufficient for most, leaving many without the promised aid. Calls to abolish ineffective agricultural laws grow as the nation struggles with dwindling local rice production.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uber's 2024 Economic Impact Report Predicts Major Growth in India
India-China Diplomatic Thaw: Economic Impact on Trade Ties
Wagh Bakri Tea Group Celebrated for Economic Impact
Govt Unveils New Strategy 'Amplify' to Boost Creative Sector’s Cultural and Economic Impact
Dollar Surge and Wall Street Cheer: Trump's Economic Impact