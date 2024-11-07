Crisis in the Fields: The Filipino Rice Farmer's Struggle

As the world's top rice importer, the Philippines faces severe challenges in its agricultural sector. Climate change, combined with rising imports and poor governmental support, is pressuring local farmers.

Alex Quinones, a seasoned rice farmer, recounts the profound impact of recent droughts, illustrating the plight of many Filipino farmers, who now turn to city jobs.

Despite a hefty Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, resources are insufficient for most, leaving many without the promised aid. Calls to abolish ineffective agricultural laws grow as the nation struggles with dwindling local rice production.

