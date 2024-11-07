Left Menu

INOX India Powers UK's Transition with Cryogenic Tanks

INOX India will supply five cryogenic tanks to Highview Power for the UK's first commercial Liquid Air Energy Storage project, aiding the country's energy shift to cleaner sources. The tanks will be manufactured in Gujarat and are integral to the 300 MWh facility set to operate by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

INOX India is set to deliver five state-of-the-art cryogenic tanks to Highview Power in the UK, marking its foray into liquid air energy storage initiatives. The tanks, crafted at INOX's Gujarat plant, are pivotal to the emerging LAES project in Manchester.

This landmark order is a first for INOX in the energy storage sector. Siddharth Jain, a Promoter and Non-Executive Director at INOX India, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing energy storage capabilities through advanced cryogenic technology, supporting the UK's cleaner energy objectives.

The Carrington facility, once operational in late 2026, will house the world's inaugural commercial LAES unit, with a noteworthy storage potential of 300 MWh and an hourly output of 50 MW over six hours. Such developments underscore INOX India's role as a global expert in tailored cryogenic solutions for diverse industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

