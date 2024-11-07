Northern States Urged to Speed Up Agriculture Schemes Execution
Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi urged northern states to hasten the execution of centrally sponsored schemes by ensuring timely fund allocation and resolving issues with state contributions and SNA balances. A regional conference reviewed the progress, challenges, and need for digital integration in implementing agricultural initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Northern states have been called upon to expedite the execution of centrally sponsored agriculture schemes. Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi highlighted the need for timely fund allocation and resolution of issues concerning state contributions and single nodal account balances.
During a regional conference, key officials from various northern states and Union Territories gathered to evaluate progress and address challenges. Discussions centered on enhancing the implementation of major schemes like the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana, among others.
The conference also outlined the necessity for digital integration in crop surveys and alignment of state land records, aiming to streamline operations under PM KISAN and foster sustainable agricultural development.
(With inputs from agencies.)