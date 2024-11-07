Gujarat CM Heralds 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' at Chhath Mahaparva

In a vibrant celebration of cultural unity, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Chhath Mahaparva Puja festival in Ahmedabad, highlighting its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat." The event served as a gathering for people from diverse states to engage in collective worship.

Organized by the Chhath Mahaparva Coordination Trust, the Hindi Bashi Mahasangh, and the Maan Janaki Seva Samiti, the Puja attracted families from Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, who brought zeal to the festivities. Chief Minister Patel emphasized how such celebrations keep the cultural traditions alive for communities settled far from their native lands.

Patel remarked on Gujarat becoming a "karmabhoomi" for many, wherein celebrations like Chhath Puja offer a connective thread back to their roots. The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction in realizing Modi's "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" ideal through these events and stressed the collective pursuit of a developed India by 2047.

He also referenced the prominence of regional festivals like Navratri and Uttarayan in Gujarat, drawing parallels with Chhath Puja's significance in North Indian states. During the event, dignitaries, including local government officials and community leaders, joined to honor the festival's cultural importance.

Lalit Kumar Jha, trustee of the Chhath Mahaparva Planning Committee, extended a warm welcome and enlightened attendees about the Puja's significance. The festival drew participation from high-ranking officials and residents, celebrating a shared cultural spirit.

