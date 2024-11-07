Left Menu

Gujarat CM Heralds 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' at Chhath Mahaparva

At Chhath Mahaparva Puja in Ahmedabad, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel underscored the importance of regional festivals in embodying PM Modi's vision of unity. The event, organized for Hindi-speaking communities, highlighted cultural integration and the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. Dignitaries and families from various states graced the celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:54 IST
Gujarat CM Heralds 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' at Chhath Mahaparva
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant celebration of cultural unity, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Chhath Mahaparva Puja festival in Ahmedabad, highlighting its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat." The event served as a gathering for people from diverse states to engage in collective worship.

Organized by the Chhath Mahaparva Coordination Trust, the Hindi Bashi Mahasangh, and the Maan Janaki Seva Samiti, the Puja attracted families from Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, who brought zeal to the festivities. Chief Minister Patel emphasized how such celebrations keep the cultural traditions alive for communities settled far from their native lands.

Patel remarked on Gujarat becoming a "karmabhoomi" for many, wherein celebrations like Chhath Puja offer a connective thread back to their roots. The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction in realizing Modi's "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" ideal through these events and stressed the collective pursuit of a developed India by 2047.

He also referenced the prominence of regional festivals like Navratri and Uttarayan in Gujarat, drawing parallels with Chhath Puja's significance in North Indian states. During the event, dignitaries, including local government officials and community leaders, joined to honor the festival's cultural importance.

Lalit Kumar Jha, trustee of the Chhath Mahaparva Planning Committee, extended a warm welcome and enlightened attendees about the Puja's significance. The festival drew participation from high-ranking officials and residents, celebrating a shared cultural spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024