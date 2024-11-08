Left Menu

Gauranga Das: The Monk for Action Revolutionizing Sustainability and Spirituality

Gauranga Das, a spiritual leader and sustainability advocate, transitioned from engineering to full-time monkhood with ISKCON. His initiatives at Govardhan Ecovillage focus on sustainability, impacting over 200 villages. As a dynamic speaker and author, he exemplifies action-based spiritual living, combining academic, culinary, and ecological expertise.

Gauranga Das, a distinguished alumnus of IIT Bombay, embarked on a spiritual journey that led him to become a full-time monk with ISKCON in 1993. Initially a high-achieving engineering graduate, Das found his true vocation in spirituality, opting to channel his ambitions towards meaningful societal contributions.

As the Director of Govardhan Ecovillage (GEV) in Palghar, India, Das has been instrumental in implementing a range of sustainable and green initiatives. These include organic farming, water conservation, and alternative energy projects that have transformed the lives of over 200 tribal villages, promoting social and economic development.

Under his leadership, GEV has garnered international recognition, including an award from the United Nations for excellence in sustainable tourism. A celebrated speaker and author, Gauranga Das continues to inspire diverse audiences with his teachings on resilience, focus, and sustainability, earning him the moniker 'Monk for Action'.

