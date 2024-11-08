Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Kerala Flood Relief Allegations

Union Minister Nityanand Rai criticized the Congress for its claims about insufficient flood relief allocation in Kerala. He dismissed Congress President Kharge's allegations, emphasizing Modi's commitment to national unity and criticising Congress's historical political approach. Kharge, meanwhile, accused the government of biased relief distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:22 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (Photo/X @nityanandraibjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai rebuffed the Congress party's recent accusations regarding the central government's response to the catastrophic floods and landslides in Kerala earlier this August. The critique follows a post by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, questioning the government's relief efforts.

Rai took to social media, labeling the Congress party's allegations as unfounded and part of a tradition of making baseless statements. His comments came shortly after Kharge accused the government of sanctioning only Rs 291 crores for Kerala's proposed Rs 2,000 crore disaster relief package. Rai underscored the Modi administration's principles of inclusive development and national unity, citing ongoing governmental efforts to address the crisis in Wayanad.

Furthermore, Rai highlighted actions taken by the central government, including an aerial survey by Prime Minister Modi and the dispatch of NDRF personnel to assess the situation. While Kharge's post expressed support for Wayanad and alleged biased treatment against opposition states in relief distribution, Rai firmly reiterated the central government's non-discriminatory deployment of resources across various flood-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

