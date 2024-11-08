Global Markets Rally Amid Political and Economic Shifts

Global stock markets rallied towards their most substantial gains since August, spurred by Donald Trump's decisive presidential victory in the U.S. and strategic economic measures by China. Sentiment was bolstered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's anticipated quarter-point rate cut.

The yuan weakened as China announced ambitious plans to boost its economy. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures showed little movement, and Europe's STOXX index dipped slightly, with Japan's Nikkei closing higher by 0.3%.

This week's strong performance was led by Wall Street, as expectations of reduced regulation and tax cuts under Trump's administration fueled optimism. The S&P 500 surged over 4%, marking its best week in a year, while MSCI's world stock index approached record highs with a 3% gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)