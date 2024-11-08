Left Menu

Global Markets Rally Amid Political and Economic Shifts

Global stock markets experienced significant gains this week, driven by Donald Trump's election victory in the U.S. and China's new economic measures. The U.S. Federal Reserve's rate cut also influenced investor sentiment. However, caution remains due to potential economic policy changes and global financial uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:23 IST
Image Credit:

Global stock markets rallied towards their most substantial gains since August, spurred by Donald Trump's decisive presidential victory in the U.S. and strategic economic measures by China. Sentiment was bolstered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's anticipated quarter-point rate cut.

The yuan weakened as China announced ambitious plans to boost its economy. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures showed little movement, and Europe's STOXX index dipped slightly, with Japan's Nikkei closing higher by 0.3%.

This week's strong performance was led by Wall Street, as expectations of reduced regulation and tax cuts under Trump's administration fueled optimism. The S&P 500 surged over 4%, marking its best week in a year, while MSCI's world stock index approached record highs with a 3% gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

