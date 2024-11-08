Cage-Free Momentum: Asian Companies Race Against Time

Sinergia Animal's recent Cage-Free Tracker report underscores a looming issue for many companies in Asia, as they may miss their 2025 targets to eliminate battery-cage eggs. The NGO surveyed 78 companies, revealing that 50 risk not fulfilling their promises to transition away from this contentious practice.

Asia, known as the world's top egg producer, faces scrutiny for the confinement of hens in restrictive cages, an unacceptable practice already banned in numerous countries. Sinergia Animal's Director, Among Pakrosa, emphasized the urgent need for companies to honor their commitments to switch to cage-free systems by 2025, categorizing companies into 'Red' and 'Orange' flags based on their progress.

While concerns persist, there are positive developments. Approximately 35% of companies reported progress in Asia, with a few fully transitioning to cage-free eggs. The report also highlights a shift among egg producers in Thailand and Indonesia, bolstered by pledges from over 2,600 companies globally. This signals a growing trend towards improved animal welfare and increased consumer trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)