Amit Shah Rallies Support for Mahayuti, Asserts Development in Maharashtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Sangli on Friday, expressed unwavering confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's success in the looming Maharashtra elections. He implored voters to place their faith in the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, assuring a bright future for the state. Shah's message to the citizens of Sangli was clear: polling is scheduled for November 20, followed by vote counting on the 23rd, marking a potential victory for the NDA in Maharashtra.

Shah lauded Modi's leadership, underscoring India's ascent to the fifth largest economy in the world, with projections to rise to third by 2027. He took a jab at the Congress-led opposition, accusing them of sowing division along caste lines, while emphasizing the BJP's achievements, such as the abrogation of Article 370, thereby solidifying Kashmir's status within India.

Drawing a stark contrast between the BJP's resolve on national security and what he termed as Congress's past failures, Shah cited the swift military responses under Modi's tenure. The Home Minister also touched upon the enduring significance of the Ram Mandir project in Ayodhya, blaming Congress for obstructionism and highlighting its eventual fruition under Modi's premiership.

In fiery rhetoric, Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of constitutional disdain and held firm that the BJP would spearhead further infrastructural and welfare advancements in Maharashtra. He detailed allocations amounting to Rs 10,15,900 crore for development projects and showcased feats like the Wadwan port, the new Sangli airport, and rail electrification.

Promising unyielding support for Maharashtra's agrarian community, Shah announced the removal of income tax on sugar and a Rs 15,000 crore boost for agriculture—a policy pivot he claims would elevate farmers' annual earnings under Mahayuti leadership. Enhancements in healthcare coverage, specifically through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, were also spotlighted as key promises.

The electoral battle in Maharashtra, poised for November 20 with a decisive verdict on November 23, presents the Mahayuti coalition against the MVA opposition. The ongoing political clash is dominated by parties like Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, the BJP, and the Ajit Pawar-fronted NCP, all vying for governance in Maharashtra's politically charged landscape.

