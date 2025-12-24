Supreme Court Nixes Trump's National Guard Deployment to Chicago

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to permit President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops to the Chicago area, marking a setback for his administration's strategy of using military forces in various Democratic-led regions to address protests and civil unrest.

Critics argue this strategy is an attempt to suppress dissent and punish political adversaries. Illinois officials and local leaders legally challenged the move, leading to a standstill order upheld by the justices, citing insufficient authority for military intervention in Illinois.

This development occurs amid Trump's depiction of Democratic cities as lawless and violent, a characterization deemed exaggerated by local authorities who manage peaceful protests. The Court's decision obstructs further federal troop deployments in cities like Chicago and Portland.

