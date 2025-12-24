Left Menu

Supreme Court Nixes Trump's National Guard Deployment to Chicago

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Donald Trump's request to deploy National Guard troops in Chicago, a setback for his administration. The Court's decision blocks the federalization of troops in numerous Democratic-led jurisdictions, amid claims of overreach and abuse of executive power.

Updated: 24-12-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to permit President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops to the Chicago area, marking a setback for his administration's strategy of using military forces in various Democratic-led regions to address protests and civil unrest.

Critics argue this strategy is an attempt to suppress dissent and punish political adversaries. Illinois officials and local leaders legally challenged the move, leading to a standstill order upheld by the justices, citing insufficient authority for military intervention in Illinois.

This development occurs amid Trump's depiction of Democratic cities as lawless and violent, a characterization deemed exaggerated by local authorities who manage peaceful protests. The Court's decision obstructs further federal troop deployments in cities like Chicago and Portland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

