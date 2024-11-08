Left Menu

Legacy of Justice: CJI Chandrachud's Pioneering Farewell

Kapil Sibal hails Chief Justice DY Chandrachud at his farewell for addressing pivotal issues like Article 370 and same-sex marriage, shaping India's judicial landscape. Justice Chandrachud's legacy will be remembered for remarkable contributions and inaugurating the National Judicial Museum, as Justice Sanjiv Khanna prepares to succeed him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:42 IST
SCBA President Kapil Sibal (Photo/Supreme Court Bar Association). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a farewell ceremony on Friday, Kapil Sibal, the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, lauded Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for his adept handling of intricate legal matters such as Article 370, same-sex marriage, and electoral bonds during his tenure.

In his address, Sibal commended CJI Chandrachud's willingness to engage with thorny issues avoided by predecessors, acknowledging his clarity and commitment to justice. "We may not always agree with your decisions, but we respect your dedication to addressing these challenging matters," he remarked.

Justice Chandrachud's tenure has been significant, marking substantial progress in the legal arena and continuing the legacy of his father, a former Chief Justice of India. He emphasized that judges should be evaluated considering their era, acknowledging that perfection is unattainable.

Sibal highlighted Justice Chandrachud's legacy of contributions, simplicity, and patience, deeming him one of the country's greatest judges. On Thursday, Justice Chandrachud inaugurated the National Judicial Museum and Archive at the Supreme Court, emphasizing the institution's role in protecting citizens' rights.

The inauguration, attended by several Supreme Court judges, showcased the importance of judicial institutions in delivering justice and safeguarding rights. Justice Chandrachud praised the museum's swift execution and international standards, aiming to reflect the significance of the Indian judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

