Tripura's Educational Leap: CM Saha Unveils Hostels for Tribal Students

In a focused bid to democratize education, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has highlighted a significant initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). The plan involves constructing 14 hostels across six districts in Tripura, with an allocation of Rs. 37.6 crore.

On a recent occasion, CM Saha virtually laid the foundation stones for ten out of the proposed hostels, spread across four districts and involving an investment of Rs. 26.6 crores. This infrastructure marks a stride towards modern educational amenities, targeting both boys and girls in tribal communities.

The PM-JANMAN initiative, launched on November 15, 2023, seeks to uplift Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) through extensive governmental collaboration across nine ministries. With a whopping budget of Rs. 24,000 crore, it aims to integrate essential services like housing, water, education, and connectivity for underserved tribal regions.

This effort, initially targeting 100 districts, intends to saturate tribal communities with fundamental entitlements and improve their living conditions. The broader goal is to ensure all PVTG households gain access to necessary facilities, overcoming barriers of remote geography and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)