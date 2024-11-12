Left Menu

ED Intensifies Crackdown on Money Laundering Linked to Bangladeshi Infiltration

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in Jharkhand and West Bengal, targeting alleged money laundering tied to Bangladeshi infiltration. This investigation, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, is expected to reveal significant financial networks. The ED has taken over the related case first registered in Ranchi.

  • India

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday initiated a series of raids at multiple locations across Jharkhand and West Bengal. These operations form part of an ongoing probe into suspected money laundering activities linked to Bangladeshi infiltration. Separate teams from the ED are conducting these searches under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

According to sources, the agency is closely examining several individuals and organizations that are allegedly involved in unlawful financial operations. These operations are suspected to facilitate cross-border movements. Launched early Tuesday, the raids aim to uncover additional links and financial documents that might shed more light on the intricate money laundering networks involved in such infiltration activities.

Moreover, the ED has taken over the investigation of the Bangladeshi infiltration case initially registered in Ranchi. Filed on June 6 at the Bariatu Police Station in Jharkhand's Ranchi, the case is now under the agency's scrutiny. The ED is expected to delve deeper into the financial and logistical frameworks associated with this case, potentially impacting cross-border security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

