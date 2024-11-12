ED Intensifies Crackdown on Money Laundering Linked to Bangladeshi Infiltration

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday initiated a series of raids at multiple locations across Jharkhand and West Bengal. These operations form part of an ongoing probe into suspected money laundering activities linked to Bangladeshi infiltration. Separate teams from the ED are conducting these searches under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

According to sources, the agency is closely examining several individuals and organizations that are allegedly involved in unlawful financial operations. These operations are suspected to facilitate cross-border movements. Launched early Tuesday, the raids aim to uncover additional links and financial documents that might shed more light on the intricate money laundering networks involved in such infiltration activities.

Moreover, the ED has taken over the investigation of the Bangladeshi infiltration case initially registered in Ranchi. Filed on June 6 at the Bariatu Police Station in Jharkhand's Ranchi, the case is now under the agency's scrutiny. The ED is expected to delve deeper into the financial and logistical frameworks associated with this case, potentially impacting cross-border security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)