Election Tensions Rise in Jharkhand: Strict Rules Enforced as Campaign Wraps Up

Ahead of Jharkhand's assembly elections, strict guidelines were established ensuring non-voter political workers exit polling areas. The campaign concluded with Home Minister Amit Shah critiquing the state’s Chief Minister. Jharkhand faces a crucial election period with last elections seeing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leading, followed by BJP and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:02 IST
Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Jharkhand gears up for its first phase of assembly elections, stringent measures are being enforced by the state's Chief Electoral Officer, K. Ravi Kumar. All political operatives, including those leaders not registered to vote, will be barred from polling constituencies during the voting process.

Ravi Kumar emphasized that taking photos inside polling booths—such as selfies with electronic voting machines—is criminalized. Moreover, no political posters or banners within 200 meters of booths are allowed. He outlined alternative identification means apart from voter cards, while affirming that non-resident Indian voters must carry passports.

Campaigning wrapped up on Monday with high-profile figures seeking to influence voters. During a fiery speech, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accusing him of betraying longstanding ally Champai Soren. With voting days set for November 13 and 20 and a count on November 23, the stakes are high in Jharkhand's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

